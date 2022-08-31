GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The US All Star Federation for Cheer and Dance Teams (USASF) released a statement following allegations made against Rockstar Cheer and its owner Scott Foster.

In part of a statement, USASF said, “Our organization is dedicated to athlete safety, in all aspects, and has created a strong foundation that relies on athletes, coaches, event producers, and parents to report allegations of prohibited conduct affecting members at events and facilities where our members are present. We respect the central role of law enforcement in investigating such reports, as part of our commitment to a safe environment for all our members.”

The federal would not make a comment on the allegations or developments associated with the matter to allow law enforcement to investigate the allegations.

The USASF ended the statement with “Keeping athletes safe takes everyone. Now more than ever, everyone needs to come together to create an environment where all members are safe, happy, and have room to grow and be successful. There is no place in All Star for anything but our best.”

