SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The University of South Carolina Upstate was recently awarded $21 million worth of funding from the General Assembly in late December.

The University has plans to build an addition to the 46-year-old library that would add 22 thousand square feet to the building.

University leaders said it is the first time since 2009 that the school received funding from State Lawmakers to improve a building.

They said libraries are evolving with the digital age, and they are now more than just a place for studying.

The addition will include multi-purpose rooms, student success centers and a digital commons lab among many other additions.

The University’s Chancellor Dr. Bennie Harris said it’s critically important to accommodate every student and with half of the student body being commuters, a commuter lounge will be added in the renovations.

Dr. Harris said having state-of-the-art facilities provides an important need to all current and future students.

Dr. Harris praised the new dean of the library, Dr. John Burnet, and his efforts to make sure the library evolves.

“He constantly emphasizes how libraries are changing and we’re so fortunate to have him,” said Harris, “he helped us envision where we should be.”

USC Upstate is in the process of finding an architectural and engineering team to design the upgrades.

The project is expected to be finished by the Fall of 2026.