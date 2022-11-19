CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WSPA) – Members of the University of Virginia community gather on campus today for a memorial service to honor the three victims who were shot on a bus as they returned from a field trip, one of which was a South Carolina native.

Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver for UVA football, played for Woodland High School in Dorchester County.

Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage Sunday night. Two other people were wounded.

Watch the memorial live stream.