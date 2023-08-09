SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A three-day clinic in the Upstate will help veterans file for claims under the PACT Act.

The PACT Act expanded Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

The South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting the clinic with the American Legion and Spartanburg County Veterans Affairs.

The three-day Veterans Experience Action Center Claims Clinic will be held at the University of South Carolina Upstate campus on August 10th and 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 12th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans who attend the clinic can receive assistance with the following:

VA Disability Compensation and pension claims filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow benefits.

Veteran readiness and employment benefits.

VA life insurance, home loan and education information.

VHA health care benefits and on-site enrollment.

VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits.

Mental health counseling resources.

Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services.

Volunteer and employment opportunities.

The address for the clinic is 301 N. Campus Boulevard, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.