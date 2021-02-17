Vaccine shipment delays impacting the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Weather conditions are slowing vaccine distribution across the Southeast at major hubs, causing a ripple effect for scheduling appointments locally.

One local resident expressed his concern, saying, “I’m really nervous about that because I’m waiting for my second appointment so if that gets canceled, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

The hospitals have fears as well.

System Director of Pharmacy at Spartanburg Regional, Phil Humphrey, says they haven’t had to reschedule any appointments yet, but they’re preparing for the worst.

“Last week even into this week, last week we saw some delays last week with our second dose allocation,” Humphrey said.

Adding, “If we kind of stay where we are right now where it’s kind of week to week in terms of the weather week to week shipments then it becomes more difficult to kind of maneuver.”

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control discussed this issue Wednesday.

With more snow and ice expected in Memphis and Louisville, where the main distribution hubs are, DHEC says delays could continue into the later part of the week.

However, they’re hopeful the state’s supply will recover quickly.



SCDHEC Director of Client Services, Nick Davidson said, “As far as the vaccine rollout goes I think it will just be a blip. The supplies will all be coming and I’m pretty confident given that providers continually tell us they can do more vaccinations than they have supplies. I can only imagine they’ll make up for lost time very, very quickly.”

Bon Secours St. Francis says they’re working tirelessly to notify those people that have had vaccine appointments canceled because of this delay. They said once they have more supplies they plan on rescheduling.

Prisma Health said anyone with appointments impacted will be notified through phone or MyChart.