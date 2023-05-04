ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A vandal spray painted words across the front doors of the Anderson County Courthouse early Thursday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the vandalism happened between 3:30 a.m. and 3:40 a.m. at the courthouse on South Main Street in downtown Anderson.

Deputies said the man spray painted three lines of words in red paint across the doors.

Anyone with information on the vandalism or who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.