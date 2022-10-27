GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — The saga of Varsity Spirit abuse scandals continued to grow Thursday when attorneys for an unnamed, alleged victim filed a new lawsuit alleging sexual abuse in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The lawsuit alleges abuse against the teenage victim, referred to as “John Doe 1,” by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville and by a choreographer approved by Varsity Spirit and the United States All Star Federation.

According to the suit, the victim reported the alleged abuse to coaches and staff of the gyms; however, the suit goes on to say that nothing was ever done to address the complaints.

Alexandra Benevento, an attorney from Strom Law Firm — which represents multiple victims in multiple abuse lawsuits in the saga — said there have been victims across the country coming forward with stories of abuse.

“It’s not just South Carolina. It’s not just Rockstar. It’s not just Tennessee,” she said. “This is an industry-wide problem. This is an industry-wide pattern of abuse.”

Benevento said she expects more victims to come forward in the future.

