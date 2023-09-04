ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a crash Monday afternoon involving a vehicle and tree.

The Powdersville Fire Department said crews were dispatched to Three Bridges Road near Roe Road for a tree blocking the roadway.

While en route, officials were notified that a vehicle had hit the tree. Three Bridges Road was blocked in both directions.

Firefighters said the driver of the vehicle appeared to be okay and did not have any injuries.

The tree was cut and removed from the roadway according to the fire department