CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a vehicle fire Thursday morning that has all southbound lanes blocked on Interstate 85 in Gaffney.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident occurred near Exit 95- SC 18 Gaffney around 3:20 a.m. following a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators determined a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling south at a high rate of speed when it hit a parked construction truck and then a concrete barrier wall.

The Nissan caught fire and trapped the victim inside according to investigators.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the driver died at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

As of 7 a.m., First responders remain at the scene and all lanes are blocked.

7NEWS will update this store as more information becomes available.