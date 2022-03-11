ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Lanes of Interstate 85 southbound were blocked Friday afternoon due to a vehicle fire in Anderson County.
The vehicle fire happened on just south of Exit 27 just after 1:00 p.m.
Video from the scene showed a medical helicopter landing on the interstate.
We have reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for details on the incident.
Lanes reopened around 2:00 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.