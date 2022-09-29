GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) The trail for Ray Kelly, the man accused of causing the death of Greenville County Deputy Conley Jumper, continued Thursday.

On the fourth day of the trial the jury found Kelly guilty of murder and and sentenced him to life in prison.

Over the past several days more than a dozen witnesses were called to the stand for the state. Not a single person testified for Ray Kelly and his public defender.

Inside the courtroom Thursday, SLED special agent Matt David, lead agent with the investigation, re-took the stand.

The state presented more evidence of their claims, including records for two phones they said were found inside of Ray Kelly’s car.

A recording was obtained following a search warrant. In it, Davis said there was a phone call made by Kelly stating that he was “going state to state to sell drugs.”

David said investigators pinpointed the call in New York, days prior to the death of Deputy Jumper.

A handwritten statement signed by Kelly was also presented to the courtroom Thursday, which read that his co-defendant, Tornell Laureano, had no knowledge of the contents in the car.

The defense was able to cross-examine the witness.

Later Thursday afternoon, in-car camera footage was shared, which showed Kelly after being transported to the hospital by one of the deputies.

In the video, Kelly is accused of denying deputies information, including not releasing his identity with them. Once the deputy closed the door, Kelly whispered “they are going to try me for trying to kill a cop.”

In his closing argument, 13th Circuit Solicitor, Walt Wilkins, played video footage of the moments leading up to the crash that killed Deputy Jumper on October 20, 2020.

Wilkins said Kelly was aware of the drugs in his car when he got in a scuffle with the deputies and eventually drove through traffic on I-85.

13th Circuit Public Defender, Mindy Lipinski, argued in her closing, that Kelly acted the way he did out of fear. She said “fear is not evil” and claimed that Kelly’s “heart was not filled with malice.”

After closing arguments by the defense and state on Thursday, the jury deliberated for nearly four hours.

The verdict found that Kelly is guilty of murder, drug trafficking, three counts of resisting arrest with assault, and other violations.

He was sentenced to life in prison.