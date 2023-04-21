GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A jury has sided with Greenville County and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 arrest in Greenville County.

The verdict came Friday to cap a week-long trial filed by Stephon Hopskins against the sheriff’s office and county.

Hopskins sued the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for $500,000 in damages, calling it the benefit of his humanity.

At the center of the case was body camera footage of the arrest, which was released in 2021.

Hopskins was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in 2019, and claimed deputies used a stun gun on him, punched him with handcuffs and slammed his head in the door of a patrol car in the process.

According to information learned in court, officers responded to a home near White Horse Road because a 911 call was made from there. Before operators could get any information, the caller hung up.

Deputies said Hopkins ran when they arrived. They said they eventually apprehended him and he was charged with resisting arrest and hindering an officer.

During the trial, jurors heard from a doctor who testified he did not believe Hopkins was punched in the eye with handcuffs like he claims.

Hopkins’ team argued that medical documents of Hopkins injuries were illegally obtained and that the jury should not have been able to take the doctor’s insight into consideration.