GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Navy veteran opened Greenville’s first billiards and bowling venue on Wednesday.

The new venue is 810 Billiards & Bowling, which is located at 842 Woods Crossing Road.

While there, you can bowl, play billiards, eat and drink.

It is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

For a list of prices, click here.