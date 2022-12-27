INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Department of Labor, since April of this year, the veteran unemployment rate has remained under 3%.

One company in the Upstate wants that number even lower.

JDOG Junk Removal is a veteran-owned and veteran-operated company in Inman.

Owner Brandon Clark said the company’s goal is to get the unemployment rate for veterans down to less than a percent in Spartanburg County.

“A lot of guys, when they come back from the field or other countries and stuff, they don’t have options, they don’t have people that can support them that know what they’re going through,” Clark told 7NEWS.

He spent four years in the Marines.

“I went to 93 in August, down at Parris Island,” Clark said. “And after that, I went up to Quantico. So I was working with the Officer Candidate School.”

Clark said since his time back, he’s had a lot of jobs.

Warehouses, transportation, but none that fulfilled him.

Until he came across JDOG.

That’s when Clark decided to buy into the veteran-operated franchise.

Two months into the business, Clark’s now working on recruiting other veterans to his team.

“What I’m going to be looking for is just any Veteran that’s looking for hard work. But yet fun and enjoyable work,” Clark said. “We come out here every day. Yeah, it’s not the greatest work in the world. You open the fridge, it hasn’t been on for three months. It’s loaded with food. It’s nasty. But you have fun with it.”

Clark said he hopes to add about six more veterans to his company.

As the franchise grows, his goal is to work with the VFW, Veteran’s Affairs, and other local organizations to provide benefits to his employees.

He said working with fellow veterans who have shared the same experiences provides support for each other.

“Some guys when they come back from the field, and they’ve been in infantry and overseas combat, that’s there’s not a big transition, to come into civilian life doing that, which is also where JDOG starts to help out with that,” explained Clark.

He said it goes beyond just removing junk.

“Hauling is no big deal. It’s what we do with it afterward,” Clark added. “Our goal is to keep 60 to 80% of everything we collect out of the landfills.”

A lot of what they collect they donate or recycle.

“Sometimes we’ll resell it just to help with costs. Like there’s a canoe in there. I’m gonna donate that to a local boy scout troop,” he said.

Clark said that’s what keeps the job fulfilling.

Being able to give back to the community with the help of his veteran brothers and sisters.

“There hasn’t been a customer we’ve helped yet that has not had the most million-dollar smile when they see their space back,” Clark said. “And they finally see that oh, my gosh, I can use this again. You know, it just is really fulfilling to do that.”

Brandon Clark, Thank You For Your Service.