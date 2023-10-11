BREVARD, NC (WSPA) – The Veterans Museum of the Carolinas, a nonprofit museum honoring veterans’ history and sacrifices, will host a fundraiser Nov. 3 and 4.

The fundraiser, titled “A Walk Through History,” will feature presentations by World War II historians and corresponding stories from the veterans.

Tickets for both days cost $125. Tickets for Saturday’s presentations by WWII veterans will cost $50. You can buy tickets here.

“We’re trying to tell people that this country is free because freedom isn’t free,” fighter pilot Ed Cottrell said. “You have to pay to keep freedom.”

Cottrell flew a P-47 Thunderbolt in the United States’ fight against the Nazis, including a memorable strafing run during the Battle of the Bulge.

His stories and those of veterans George Sarros and Joe Cooper will be shared during the event.

The event will help fund the Brevard museum’s non-profit operation.