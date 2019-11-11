Veterans honored at 4th annual Upstate Salute in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The fourth annual Upstate Salute, honoring veterans in the Upstate, was held Sunday at Fluor Field in Greenville.

The free event featured aerial flyovers, paratroopers and a concert featuring country music singer Darryl Worley.

“Well it really means a lot that folks come out and honor our veterans,” said Blue Star Mother Andera Watt. “Give thanks for this great country we live in.”

South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette also made an appearance at the event in Greenville’s West End.

The flyover was performed by the Warbirds Flyover Team in Cold War-era military training planes.

The event wrapped up with a fireworks show.