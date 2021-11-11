Veterans honored in ceremony at Greenville’s County Square

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens gathered at the Greenville’s County Square to honor those who have served our country.

The room was filled with military anthems, the singing of God Bless America, and speakers talking about the importance of the day.

“We just owe a tremendous debt for the people who answered the call to serve,” said U.S. Representative William Timmons.

A table with an empty chair, cup, plate and silverware was also set, honoring those who paid the ultimate price for our country.

“We pray for those who are not here with us, that their families will still be remembered,” one speaker said as he prayed over the crowd.

With veterans there from different branches, serving in all different wars.

“World War II veterans, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, the first Gulf War, were all represented today,” said veteran Brent Cobb.

The message Thursday was gratitude.

“They deserve our support they deserve our resources and they deserve everything we can give them,” Timmons said.

Brent Cobb served in the United States Marine Corps and Army.

He said it’s important for veterans to feel a sense of togetherness.

“A lot of times we don’t get to do the comradery thing that we’re so accustomed to when we get out of the military,” Cobb explained. “So that eternal bond of serving together, it crosses all branches of service.”

Also remembering to honor and thank families of veterans.

“The families are left behind to deal with everything else. The daily life, the taking the kids to school, picking the kids up from school, the bills, making sure everything gets paid, maintenance of the home. They’re stuck with that burden while we’re out doing what we’re trained to do.” Cobb said.

At the end of the ceremony, one veteran was surprised with a quilt made out of American flags, to honor his long service in the United States Military.