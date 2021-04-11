Veterans suicide event held in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- On Saturday, people from all over the Upstate came together in Anderson to shed light on veteran suicide prevention.

Folks enjoyed live music, food and a silent auction.

All of the proceeds going to an organization called “When Life Sucks,” helping veterans work through post traumatic stress disorder when they return from serving in the military.

At the event, Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette showed their support for the cause.

Kevin Johns says when his own son committed suicide after serving, he realized how much awareness needs to be brought to the issue.

“We thought man he’s just on top of the world and then there was just the day nobody wants to hear, my son took his life. PTSD just really affected him and caused it to happen so when you see an event like this that’s out here to help these soldiers and veterans that have PTSD, it really helps out a lot more than you would think,” Johns said.

