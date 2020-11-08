Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brings hope to Black women in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A historic day.

After waiting days for election results, former Vice President Joe Biden has been named president-elect, alongside his running mate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The new President-elect and Vice-President-elect will be inaugurated in January 2021 as America’s 46th administration.

On that day, Harris will walk into the White House as the first woman and the first person of color to become Vice President.

A win that one member of Greenville’s Black Lives Matter chapter, Hannah Burnside, says regardless of personal opinion, is a huge deal for the Black community.

“Political views aside I think it is a win for Black people because to have a woman as a Vice President and a Black woman at that is such a high honor, that’s a very high position to be in,” Burnside said.

Harris shattering barriers for women and people of color in government.

Burnside says she hopes this opens the door for more diversity in politics.

“We need more diversity in the White House, under any circumstance, a Black person should be, well any person of color should be able to say hey my voice needs to be heard,” Burnside said.

Adding even though this day is a huge mark in history, it doesn’t stop here.

Burnside says she urges people to hold our new leaders accountable.

“If we are having a Black woman represent the United States,” Burnside said. “But it’s how you represent is the thing. We can’t consider race as a whole situation and say yeah she’s Black, but what has she done for the Black community?”

Harris is walking into the Vice President seat during a time in the nation when there is significant racial unrest.

Many of her supporters are hoping as a Black woman, she can have a prominent role in uniting the country.