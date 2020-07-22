Vice President Mike Pence talks education with Governor McMaster

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Vice President Mike Pence participated in 2 separate meetings Tuesday afternoon joined by Governor Henry McMaster, Betsy Devos and local educators.

The purpose of Tuesday’s roundtable was to recap the work that has been done to reopen the state and to look ahead at the work that still needs to be done.

Vice president Mike Pence highlighted the state’s success in increasing testing capacity since March and the governor’s efforts to protect nursing home residents.

The vice president then moved on to the economic turnaround the state has seen since the beginning of this pandemic and the decrease in the number of unemployment claims.

But the focal point of the discussion was education and how to reopen schools safely. Participants stressed the long term consequences if schools don’t reopen, once again revisiting the long term consequences if schools don’t reopen

“I don’t want our kids to fall behind academically, as Superintendent Wilson reflected, but also it’s so important to recognize whether it’s special needs, whether it’s nutritional needs, or whether it’s counseling or emotional needs millions and millions of children across the country rely on services that are only available at their schools,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence added that at the congressional level, education will be the focal point of the next relief package.