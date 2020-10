Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., in Exeter, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the Upstate on Tuesday, the South Carolina GOP announced Saturday.

According to a press release, Vice President Pence will be at the Donaldson Airport in Greenville to hold a rally at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27.

Doors will be opening at 1:30 p.m. and closing at 3 p.m., the SCGOP said.