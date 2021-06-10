Victim dies 2 days after shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died two days after he was shot in the head in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner said 43-year-old Jason Barrett Hammett died from his injuries Thursday morning at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Hammett was shot around 6:00am on Old Spartanburg Highway just north of Woodruff.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, responding deputies found a man who had been shot in the head and two woman who said that the suspect shot at them while they were in a vehicle.

The vehicle then crashed into a tree while the women were attempting to get to safety, deputies said.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Cody Flynn Kennerly of Woodruff.

Kennerly was charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Kennerly, who was out on bond for a previous arrest, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.