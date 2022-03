SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A person who was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg County died from their injuries at the hospital Monday.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at the corner of Oak Grove Road and Sweetbriar Lane.

The victim, 27-year-old Krishauna Harris, died Monday night at Spartanburg Medical Center, the coroner said.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.