Victim dies a day after crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died at the hospital Thursday following a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Pearman Dairy Road and Jackson Street shortly before 6:30pm Wednesday.

The coroner said the victim was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center before being transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The victim, 63-year-old Anthony Wade Frost, died at the hospital just after 5:00am Thursday.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.