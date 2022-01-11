Victim dies at hospital following New Years Eve crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after they were injured in an Anderson County crash on New Years Eve.

The crash happened just after 7:00 p.m. on December 31 on Highway 153 at Old Pendleton Road.

Troopers said a car traveling southbound on Hwy. 153 attempted to make a left turn onto Old Pendleton Road when it was hit by a Jeep headed northbound on Hwy. 153.

The driver and passenger in the car along with the driver of the Jeep were all taken to the hospital with injuries, troopers said.

The passenger in the car died from their injuries at the hospital on January 11, according to highway patrol.

SCHP said the 78-year-old driver of the car has been charged with Failure to Yield at an Intersection.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.