Victim in critical condition after shooting at Mauldin apartments

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Police are trying to identify a shooting victim who is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Mauldin.

According to the Mauldin Police Department, the shooting happened at The Arbors at Brookfield Apartments on East Butler Road around 8:30pm.

Mauldin Police said the victim is in critical condition at the hospital and has not yet been identified.

Investigators are asking for help from the public to identify the victim who they have described as a young black man who is between the ages of 15 and 22 with short dreads on top of his head with the sides of his head shaved.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity or the shooting is asked to call Detective Ramey with the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8981 or email mnew@mauldinpolice.com and reference case number #MP20030372.