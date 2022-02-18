Victim in Spartanburg Co. road rage shooting shares moments leading up to encounter

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for a road rage incident that led to a shooting. As of Friday, the victim is still recovering in the hospital.

What began as a usual day for Nicole Heape and her fiancé, took a frightening twist in Spartanburg County.

Days later, Heape remains in the hospital due to the extent of her injury. The vehicle she was driving sits in the parking lot, spotted with bullet holes, as a reminder of the horrifying incident.

“We were heading northbound on 85 going towards exit 63. I was in the far right hand lane, because I knew my exit was coming up,” said Nicole Heape, the victim in a road rage shooting.

It was a case of road rage that Heape said took a turn for the worst.

“He was shouting obscenities at me, making obscene gestures at me, and making threats at the stop light,” Heape explained. “Then he pulled up behind me.”

Heape said during her encounter, she and her fiancé pulled off at a nearby gas station away from the erratic driver.

“Whenever I pulled out, I thought that he was gone,” she said.

Only later to find the man waiting in his car down the road.

“As soon as I got past him, I saw that his window was rolled down but I didn’t see the gun in his hand,” said Heape.

That’s when Spartanburg County deputies said 45-year-old Gregory Price, a previously convicted felon, fired at their vehicle and struck Heape in the leg.

“I was in the passenger side. Bullets were coming past me and hit her,” said Kennedy Drayton, Nicole’s fiancé.

Heape was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated for her injury. She said the memory of Tuesday’s encounter echoes in her head while she sits in the hospital recovering.

“This has traumatized me so much,” said Heape. “I work full-time and I run by own business full-time. I am terrified to drive. I am too scared to drive and I still have this bullet in my leg. I can feel it rubbing against things.”

According to Heape, the bullet is a constant reminder of the moment her life flashed before her eyes.

“It’s not worth somebody’s life. There could be kids in somebody’s car,” said Heape. “There could have been kids in my car.”

She explained to 7 NEWS that prior to the incident she was helping her fiancé rehabilitate a broken foot– an injury unrelated to the road rage shooting. According to Heape, they both will be out of work for an extended period of time.

“I don’t know how I am going to pay my bills. They are saying I am going to need several months of rehabilitation,” explained Heape. “My left leg, I have no feeling in it. I cannot move it. There’s no sensation in it besides the pain and the bullet wound.”

With a long road of recovery ahead of her, Heape shared a message:

“I just want everybody to stay safe on the road. Avoid road rage at all cost, please. It’s not worth it because you never know what could happen,” she said. “You never know who has been having a bad day and is going to take it out on you.”

As for Gregory Price, he will remain behind bars at the Spartanburg County Detention Center until his next court date.