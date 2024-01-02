SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the victims in a December shooting incident has died.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Larry Gene Moore, of Spartanburg, died while at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

Moore was one of two people injured in a December 21 shooting on Kingswood Avenue in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, on the day of the shooting at around 5:57 p.m., deputies were called to the 200 block of Kingswood Avenue in reference to the shooting.

On the scene, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses described the shooter as a man who the other victim brought to the house earlier in the day. Deputies said witnesses told them that the suspect ran from the scene.

The sheriff’s office attempted to track the suspect using K9s but were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.