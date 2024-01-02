SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The victim of a shooting inside a Spartanburg County store has died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Tuesday Danny Ray Crisp, 50, of Spartanburg died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on December 29.

On December 27, Crisp was inside of a Dollar General in Duncan when another person reportedly entered the store and shot him.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a clerk at the store told deputies she was in the back of the store when she heard a pop. She went to see what caused the noise and found Crisp lying in an aisle with a gunshot wound to his back.

Crisp was taken from the Dollar General to the hospital to be treated for what at the time was considered a non-life-threatening wound.

The sheriff’s office said Crisp was able to tell deputies the name of the man who shot him. His girlfriend reportedly told deputies the suspect and victim had a disagreement last week where shots were fired, but not reported.

The sheriff’s office said they have identified a suspect in the altercation, but efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful. He is believed to have left the area.

The investigation remains active, but the sheriff’s department said it will not name the suspect at this time as it could hinder efforts to locate and arrest him.

The coroner’s office said Crisp’s death is being treated as a homicide.