GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A victim ran to a neighbor’s house seeking assistance before a standoff at a Greenville home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded at 4:57 p.m. to the 200 block of Cammer Avenue in reference to a domestic assault.

Police said the victim escaped from the assault and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

When officers arrived, the suspect, Chad Chapman, 36, refused to come out of the house.

According to police, the SWAT team eventually had to enter the house and took the Chapman into custody.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Chapman has not been charged yet but does have an active warrant for first-degree domestic violence.