Victim shot at Legacy Park complained about suspicious man at park days before shooting, 911 audio recordings show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Calls to dispatch obtained by 7NEWS show several people complained about the man officials believe shot and killed a bicyclist at Legacy Park in May in the months before the shooting, including the victim.

Whit Oliver was shot and killed while riding his bike on Mother’s Day. Jeffrey Mark Murray was identified as the suspected shooter.

Just a few minutes after Oliver was killed, Murray was pulled over by police at the fire station on Verdae Boulevard. According to the Greenville Police chief, Murray got out of the car with a gun and he and officers exchanged fire. Murray died a short time later.

Police said Oliver was on the phone with 911 and had identified the suspect right before he was shot and killed. Audio recordings provided by the Greenville Police Department show he had called police about Murray just five days before that.



“This is someone who walks through the neighborhood and that has verbally threatened me and threatened me with pepper spray while I’m riding my bicycle around the neighborhood and walks through the neighborhood I would say almost daily,” Oliver is heard saying on the recording.

Recordings also show at least two other people called to report suspicious behavior by Murray in the months before the shooting.

Records show police told Oliver after his initial call about Murray to avoid contact with him and call police if Murray was seen causing a disturbance.