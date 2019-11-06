Victim shot in face in Swain Co., suspect charged

SWAIN CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person was airlifted to the hospital and another has been charged after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Swain County.

According to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a report of shots fired along Conley’s Creek Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had been shot several times in the face.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Shawn Allen Rose, was found hiding under a bridge on Williamson Road a short distance away and was taken into custody.

Rose has been charged with felony attempted first degree murder and is being held in the Swain County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital where he is expected to have surgery on his face, according to the sheriff’s office.

