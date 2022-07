Police on scene at a stabbing in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was stabbed in the face Friday afternoon at a convenience store in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the stabbing happened at Nick’s Store located at 720 Hayne Street around 5:20 p.m.

The victim, who was stabbed in the face, was conscious and taken to the hospital.

Police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Spartanburg Police detained a suspect at the scene. Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other.