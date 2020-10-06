Victim’s family speaks out after man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is behind bars after troopers said he left the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a moped driver.

7 News spoke with the victim’s family.

Cindy Taylor said she is heartbroken after her son was hit and killed on Highway 11, just a few minutes away from her home. She told 7 News he was on his way to see her.

“My baby’s not here anymore,” Cindy Taylor said. “He had to lay there and die by himself in the cold.”

Cindy Taylor’s son, 27-year-old Dalton Taylor, was riding his moped along Highway 11, near Harvey Gosnell Road, Friday night when he was hit by a car. He died from his injuries.

“This is what I’ve got left. Shredded-up clothes. His shredded-up clothes because a man left my baby to die,” Cindy Taylor said. “Like my daughter said, he’s a coward. Who does that to somebody’s child? Who does that?”

57-year-old Randall Price was arrested and charged in connection to the deadly hit-and-run.

“He dragged the moped for two miles down the road and I know, for a fact, that my brother got dragged for at least 100-200 yards, because I continuously picked up stuff that had fallen out of his pockets on the side of the road,” Dalton Taylor’s sister Jenna Taylor said.

Taylor’s sister said the crime could’ve been avoided.

“If he would’ve stopped and got out and called 911, my brother could be here today. But, instead, he decided to keep going,” Jenna Taylor said.

Dalton Taylor was a son, a brother, and an uncle.

His family said now they’re only holding on to memories.

“He’s the one who had the sense of humor. He would just make you laugh and he was just funny,” Jenna Taylor said. “He was like a big teddy bear and we all loved him.”

“He was my baby and I’ll never get him back. He’s never coming home to me again. I’ll never get to hug his face again until I see him in heaven one day,” Cindy Taylor said.

Taylor’s family told 7 News they hope Price stays behind bars.

“You can’t leave somebody laying there like that and think it’s okay. You’ll do it again if you get out,” Cindy Taylor said.

“This isn’t the end,” Jenna Taylor said. “To me, him being behind bars is going to give me a little peace at night. I’m going to make sure that’s where he is for at least the next 20 years.”

Taylor’s family had a candlelight vigil in his memory Monday night at the scene of the crash.

Price remains in jail after he was denied bond at a hearing Sunday afternoon.

S.C. Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.