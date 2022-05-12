UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bear was seen walking through a backyard Wednesday evening in Union County.

The bear took a stroll through the backyard of a house on Country Road Ext. located in the Cross Keys community.

In the video, the bear walks from the woods to the side of the house.

The homeowner said the bear seemed very laid back the entire time it was in her backyard.

She also said it is very rare to see bears in Union County, but there have been several sitings in the past couple of weeks.