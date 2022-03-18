WARNING: Some people may find the details in the video disturbing

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A victim is recovering after a police chase ended in a crash in Cherokee County. The suspect in the chase appeared in front of a judge Friday afternoon.

What began as an attempt to locate Michael Logan Jr., 26, for a stolen vehicle accusation, led police on a chase Thursday morning.

According to police, Logan failed to stop when they attempted to pull him over and then sped down Cherokee Avenue in Gaffney.

“He was driving a black Mazda 6, your honor. The vehicle had been reported stolen the day before here in Gaffney,” said Solicitor Barry Barnette.

What happened next was captured on the dash cam of a police cruiser and a nearby business’ surveillance. It shows what appears to be Logan running a red light and slamming into a driver crossing the intersection.

Both Logan and the driver of the 1999 Ford Explorer, Dennis Wayne Dover, 61, were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and treated for injuries.

On Friday afternoon, Logan appeared before a Magistrate Court judge for his initial bond hearing. That is where 7NEWS learned the condition of the victim.

“They told me he has numerous injuries in this case. He has a lung that’s collapsed at this time and they are afraid it’s going to go more serious, your honor. He has several broken ribs. He does have brain injuries, but at this time they do not know the extent of those,” said Barnette.

During the court hearing, Logan’s prior record resurfaced.

“He has pending charges, your honor. He has a common law robbery, three breaking into motor vehicles, your honor. He is actually on probation too, your honor,” said Barnette.

On Friday afternoon, the victim’s family asked the judge to deny Logan’s bond.

“We would like to request that bond for mister Logan be denied. We feel that it would be in the best interest, not just for our family, but or the community,” a woman said.

Following the hearing, Judge Bart Howell with the Cherokee County Magistrate’s Office determined Logan is a flight risk and a danger to the public.

“There is also the possibility, unfortunately, that the victim may not do well. In that case, the charges will be upgraded. So for those reasons, Mr. Logan, your bond is denied,” said Howell.

Logan is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center under no bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on May 9th at 9:00 a.m.

