SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A travelling memorial honoring those who served in the Vietnam War is coming to Downtown Memorial Airport in Spartanburg.

‘In Memory’ is a travelling memorial to all those who served in the Vietnam War. Operated by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the memorial is a scaled down model of the 86,000 square foot memorial for more than 50,000 Vietnam veterans kept in Washington D.C.

From Friday, Nov. 9 until Sunday, Nov. 12, the memorial will be set up at Downtown Memorial Airport.

This will be the first trip the memorial has made to Spartanburg County, and will include the names of some local veterans, which were approved to be added to the wall in the last year.

“It was very emotional. All the emotions rolled into one. Just to be able to be there and honor him in such a great way,” said Kimberly Branch who applied for her father, Thomas Edwards Gibbs Sr., to be added to the wall in 2021.

The In Memory program is for veterans who served in Vietnam honorably and returned home alive.

While it is on display at the airport, the memorial wall will be accessible 24 hours a day.