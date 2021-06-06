Vigil held for man fatally shot in Spartanburg on Sunday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A prayer vigil was held Sunday night in memory of Kush Jitendra Patel, an Inman man who was fatally shot Sunday morning in Spartanburg.

Family, friends, and others in the community attended the vigil at Rushi Food Mart, which is owned by Patel’s parents.

“I’ve known him for as long as I can remember, and I hate that he and his family are going through this, and I wish there was something more that I could do,” said family friend Dana Justice.

Those who knew Kush remember him as someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand with a smile on his face.

“Every time I would come [to the mart], he would always ask me how my day was going,” said Daven Delarosa Rodriguez . “Even if I had a bad day, he would try and make my day good. I’ve known him since I was a little kid.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Patel was fatally shot in the 100 block of Swain Avenue in Spartanburg in the early morning hours of June 6.

21-year-old James Byrd was charged with murder in Patel’s death, and was denied bond on Sunday.