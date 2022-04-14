GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – VIVA Chicken announced Thursday that a second location is coming to Greenville.

The Peruvian rotisserie diner will be located at 3624 B Pelham Road near Pelham at 85 Shopping Center. The location will occupy 3,500 square feet.

The restaurant said its first 25 guests in line and through the door of the new location will receive free chicken for a year. The offer includes a whole chicken and three sides per month.

The grand opening will also provide popsicles by Greenville-based Common Pops. The popsicles will be made from VIVA’s daily in-house maracuya passion fruit juice.

VIVA Chicken will also give away socks inspired by the restaurant’s three signature sauces at random while supplies last.

According to VIVA Chicken, proceeds from the grand opening events will benefit Mill Village Farms to help fight food insecurity in the Upstate.

The new location’s grand opening will be on April 20 at 11 a.m.