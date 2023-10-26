Cherokee County, SC (WSPA) – The Overmountain National Victory (OVT) trail stretches 35 miles through Cherokee County. However, only eight miles of it are accessible to the public to walk or ride their bike.

The OVT is a national historic trail that runs through four states including South Carolina.

It celebrates the March of Patriots to the Battle of Kings Mountain during the Revolutionary War.

A volunteer committee has been working hard to make more of it open to the public.

Grant money is in place to add two miles of trails connecting Chesnee and the Cowpens Battlefield.

That portion will follow Highway 11 and connect with the sidewalk in Chesnee.

Committee leaders said thousands of people use the local trails yearly and hope the extensions will attract more.

Economics Professor and Chair of the Volunteer Committee Paul LeFrancois said, “There are people using the trail and the question we get now is when are we going to get more trail on the ground.”

LeFrancois added that it brings a lot of positive things to the area. “This is something to preserve history, to get people to enjoy the outdoors, get them a little more active and promote economic developments.”

There is no timeline on the expansion but the ultimate goal is to make all 35 miles of trail in Cherokee County accessible to the public.