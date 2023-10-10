GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Bank of America Fall for Greenville organizers said it takes over 2,000 volunteers to help run the festival.

With the first day on Thursday, October 12, organizers still need roughly 200 volunteers.

They are looking for people to help hand out tickets and wristbands as well as beer and wine servers.

It does come with some benefits including a free volunteer t-shirt.

A single 3-4 hour shift will get you five taste tickets but if you do four shifts throughout the weekend you can get free parking and 25 taste tickets.

Organizers said, volunteers always make for a more memorable experience because they help operations run smoothly.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up here.

Organizers suggest volunteers sign up in advance.

If you don’t sign up in advance and you change your mind, you can sign up in person throughout the weekend at the volunteer check-in area.

The check-in area will be on the corner of South Main St. and East Court Street next to “Old Skool Outfitters.”