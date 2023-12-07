SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Volunteers at the Spartanburg Community College spent Wednesday afternoon wrapping dozens of gifts for students in need.

It’s part of SCC’s “Chaser’s Giving Tree Program”. This year the program will benefit 26 families and 55 children who rely on the school’s food pantry.

Those families made a Christmas wish list and volunteers came together to donate those items.

Families in need will receive presents, a Christmas tree and a food box with everything to make a complete Christmas dinner.

“I hope we impact these families in a way that’s immeasurable with words. I hope that we bring joy and cheer especially to the ones that needed the extra help. I hope they take this and decide “‘Hey somebody did us this favor this year. How about we do them next year? How about we give back next year?'”

The items will be given to the families on Thursday and Friday.