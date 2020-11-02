Voter anxiety increases as Election Day approaches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Many head to the polls excited to cast their ballots, but experts say for some it can take a toll on your mental health.

One Greenville voter said he’s still not sure who he’s voting for, “You just really don’t know who to believe, so it’s hard to make a decision.”

Some recent surveys conducted suggest that many Americans feel that same way.

Other folks 7 News talked to say they believe a lot is at stake with who wins the presidential election.

Judy Hardison said, “Well I think that the two candidates are polar opposites and it’ll be a different world.”

Which is why voter anxiety is very real this election season.

Co-President of the League of Women Voters in Greenville County, Lawson Wetli says this level of anxiousness isn’t surprising.

“I think people on all, on many political sides talk about fears if the other side wins,” Wetli said.

However, to her it means a lot of Americans care about the future of the country.

She says there are ways to relieve the stress while doing your part.

“Go read a fun book, watch a cheesy movie and also ask yourself, what can I do that is productive,” Wetli said. “Make a voting plan, you know things like that and accept that it is out of your control and go enjoy your day as best you can.”

Adding it’s vital to know before you vote, what policies you want to see change.

“Think about what are the issues I care about and maybe this is your nudge to maybe go find an organization that works on those issues,” Wetli said. “So that you can, you know it’s all about trying to figure out what you have control over.”

She says it’s also important to note that for this election the results may not be in on election night, but possibly a day or two later.