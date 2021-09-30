Voter registration deadline approaching in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The last day to register to vote in Spartanburg County is Friday.

If you plan to vote on November 2, 2021 in the General Election and need to register, you must do so before Oct. 1.

If you plan to register in person, the Voter Registration Office is located on the lower level (Suite 1630) of the County Adminstration Building located at 366 North Church Street.

If you plan to register online, click here. You must do that before midnight on Oct. 3. If you’d like to register by mail, the form must be postmarked by Oct. 4.