Voter registration deadline approaching in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The last day to register to vote in Spartanburg County is Friday.

If you plan to vote on November 2, 2021 in the General Election and need to register, you must do so before Oct. 1.

If you plan to register in person, the Voter Registration Office is located on the lower level (Suite 1630) of the County Adminstration Building located at 366 North Church Street.

If you plan to register online, click here. You must do that before midnight on Oct. 3. If you’d like to register by mail, the form must be postmarked by Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store