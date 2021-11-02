Voters approve Spartanburg School District Five bond referendum

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Voters in Spartanburg School District Five approved a bond referendum Tuesday which will allow the district to build new schools and renovate others.

Residents voted overwhelmingly, with more than 83 percent voting yes, to approve the referendum.

Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary explained that the referendum will allow the district to build two new schools, rebuild Wellford Academy, renovate Byrnes High School, and renovate and convert Berry Shoals and Beech Springs schools.

Once work is complete, there will be 14 total schools in District Five.

The referendum does not increase taxes but allows the district to take on more debt.