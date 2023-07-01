PICKENS, S.C. – The 2024 election is over a year away, but many potential voters that lined the streets in Pickens on Saturday already have their minds made up on who they are voting for.

The small upstate city was anything but quiet when the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump spoke at Pickens’ annual Independence Day Celebration.

“It’s pretty impressive, it shows you how concerned Americans are at the status and situation in our country right now,” Rally goer, William Findly said.

Many called it a Fourth of July to remember.

“Just seeing the man I don’t know how he is coming in on a sleigh helicopter I don’t know but it’s going to be good,” Rally goer, Don Janke said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing especially here in Pickens.”

But the crowds were not celebrating everything, they came with a list of concerns.

“This country is going morally off the tracks so it’s like pick a topic and we got to fix it,” Janke added.

The biggest issue for Findly is the lack of confidence people have in the government, “I think the biggest issue is trusting our government, we don’t trust in our government anymore, our borders are open we have people coming in from all over the world with nor checks and balances,”

While the concerns may differ, many told us they want to see a change in D.C.

“Were tired of being lied to by politicians on both sides cant trust any of them they get in there and they end up serving themselves rather than the people, this country is for the people by the people and of the people,” Rally goer, Kevin Bair said.