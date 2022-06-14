GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Voter turnout has been on par for a primary election Tuesday in Greenville County.

The elections director there said voter turnout has been steady and light, less than a presidential election which, he told 7NEWS, is typical.

At about noon Tuesday, Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia said they had a four to five percent voter turnout. Closer to the time of polls closing, that was at 12%.

Throughout the day, he said things ran smoothly. Adding that no major problems other than a minor machine issue at a polling location that Belangia said was quickly resolved.

Even though it’s a primary election, one poll manager who has been doing this for 10 years said it is just as important as the rest.

“That’s the sad part, people don’t realize how important the primaries are and everybody just floods when it’s the presidential, but the primary is what leads up to the presidential,” said Greenville County Polling Manager Rosa Byrd.

Greenville County voters 7NEWS talked to said their vote is important.

A handful also said they want to see Greenville County leaders continue to be able to manage the area’s growth. Also, create more affordable housing options.

“One of the things that is my greatest concern right now is just for people to have a place to live, to be able to enjoy it no matter what their income level is,” said Tom, a Greenville County voter.

Despite staffing shortages elsewhere, Belangia said they were able to keep up with the number of poll workers they needed.

“I think our numbers were good, we just had some last minute drop outs and for that, we had to make some last minute adjustments but it all has worked out well,” Belangia explained.