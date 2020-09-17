Wade Hampton students remembered after fatal car crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials said two teens died following a crash Tuesday on North Pleasantburg Drive.

The coroner’s office said the two teens died at the hospital following the crash. Grant Edward Harrelson, 16, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday at about 10:16 p.m. Emma Frances Calder, 16, of Greenville, passed away Thursday at about 1:10 a.m.

Both Grant and Emma were students at Wade Hampton High School.

Now, faculty at Wade Hampton are helping other students deal with their loss.

Principal at Wade Hampton, Dr. Carlos Grant, said he saw Emma and Grant every day.

He knew Emma’s dream was to go to Clemson, and Grant had a love for basketball.

He said he never thought he would walk through the doors of school to this kind of loss.

“They’re the lifeline of this building,” Dr. Grant said. “I just smile when I think about both of them because they’ll light up a room, they have a personality, you just want to be around them.”

Youth minister at Taylor’s First Baptist Church, Josh Duncan, said he will also feel that void every Sunday.

Grant was a member of the student choir at the church and went on almost every trip the student ministry hosted.

Duncan said even though they’re devastated, they still have hope.

“Yes, it’s painful, it hurts, ” Duncan said. “There will be things that we’re reminded of that, man I wish Grant were here, but God is still good, God is still in control.”

After seeing the response from other students at Wade Hampton, Principal Dr. Grant says he thinks this tragedy will make the student body even stronger.

“They’ve already done a lot of things to come together,” Dr. Grant said. “For us, as the adults, it’s important for us to teach them how to use that, to persevere and to live your life in a way you can be remembered, and to live a life where Emma and Grant can be proud of us.”

Dr. Grant said that Wade Hampton is offering grief counseling for students and resources for parents.

We’re told that the third person involved in the wreck is still in the hospital.

Wade Hampton High School is setting up funds for the family of the survivor, and the families of the two that die.