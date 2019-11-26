Wade’s cornbread dressing unavailable for Thanksgiving due to ingredient recall

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A popular frozen side dish sold at a Spartanburg restaurant will not be available this Thanksgiving due to a recall issued for one of the ingredients.

Wade’s frozen cornbread dressing contains a chicken base which was recalled by Unilever this week.

The cornbread dressing will not be available to purchase frozen and will not be sold hot in pints or quarts during Thanksgiving.

Wade’s said in a notice posted to the restaurant’s website that customers whose frozen dressing has a “use by date” of 3/14/20 to 5/18/20 should discard it out of an abundance of caution.

Due to demand, the restaurant says the dressing will only be available for regular menu plates and pre-cooked bulk catering meals.

According to Wade’s, the restaurant needed over a month to make the 12,000 quarts of dressing to meet the Thanksgiving demand and the recall made it impossible for them to have it ready for this week.

