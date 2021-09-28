Wade’s Restaurant makes changes due to staffing issues, to close every Saturday in Oct.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wade’s Restaurant announced changes due to staffing issues, including closing every Saturday in October.

According to Wade’s website, the restaurant will closed all 5 Saturdays in October (Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30) in an attempt to staff the restaurant on the other days of the week.

Beginning Sept. 27 meals will include one piece of bread instead of two. Wades said it is not a cost-saving issue, but a labor issue.

Due to severe shortages from it suppliers, Wade’s will be making frequent changes to its menu.

However, Wade’s officials said the goal is to continue serving the Spartanburg community with southern cooking and supervisor service.

